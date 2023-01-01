Control Panel for Twitter is a browser extension which gives you more control over Twitter and adds missing features and UI improvements

Installing on Firefox Beta for Android Enable custom add-on collections: Tap the menu button then "Settings" Scroll to the end and tap "About Firefox Beta" Tap the Firefox logo 5 times

"Custom Add-on collection" will now be available under the "Advanced" section in Settings; tap it and enter the following details: 13844640 Android-Collection

You'll now be able to install Control Panel for Twitter via the Add-ons page:

Features

Feature highlights:

Replaces "X" branding changes NEW

Calmer Home timeline by default – no algorithmic suggestions or Retweets, just what the people you follow are saying

Less "engagement" – view counts, trending content and "Discover more" suggestions are hidden

Hide boosted replies from Twitter Blue users

Make the UI less busy by hiding UI items you don't use, or don't want

Adds missing features like hiding Tweets from—or quoting—blocked or muted accounts, and muting quotes of specific Tweets

Don't like some of the default settings? Open the extensive options UI and configure them to your liking - your preferences will be applied as you change the options.

See the complete list of features on GitHub.

Screenshots