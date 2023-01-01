Control Panel for Twitter is a browser extension which gives you more control over Twitter and adds missing features and UI improvements
1. Can also be installed in Opera, Brave, and other Chromium-based web browsers.
2. Edge users should consider using the Chrome version, as Edge Add-ons takes longer to publish updates.
3.Install Firefox Beta from Google Play, then follow these steps to install the extension.
4.Install Kiwi Browser from Google Play, then install the Chrome version.
Installing on Firefox Beta for Android
Enable custom add-on collections:
- Tap the menu button then "Settings"
- Scroll to the end and tap "About Firefox Beta"
- Tap the Firefox logo 5 times
"Custom Add-on collection" will now be available under the "Advanced" section in Settings; tap it and enter the following details:
- 13844640
- Android-Collection
You'll now be able to install Control Panel for Twitter via the Add-ons page:
Features
Feature highlights:
- Replaces "X" branding changes NEW
- Calmer Home timeline by default – no algorithmic suggestions or Retweets, just what the people you follow are saying
- Less "engagement" – view counts, trending content and "Discover more" suggestions are hidden
- Hide boosted replies from Twitter Blue users
- Make the UI less busy by hiding UI items you don't use, or don't want
- Adds missing features like hiding Tweets from—or quoting—blocked or muted accounts, and muting quotes of specific Tweets
Don't like some of the default settings? Open the extensive options UI and configure them to your liking - your preferences will be applied as you change the options.
See the complete list of features on GitHub.
Screenshots
Safari version Frequently Asked Questions
- /
I just downloaded Control Panel for Twitter from the App Store, why is it not working?
Safari browser extensions require you to manually enable settings to allow them to run. After installing from the App Store, you need to:
- Enable the extension – the Control Panel for Twitter app which opens after installation has a button which will take you to the appropriate page in Settings. Use it to toggle the extension on.
- Give the extension permission to run on Twitter – change the website access permissions for mobile.twitter.com and twitter.com to "Allow".
For an example, watch this video of enabling Control Panel for Twitter on iPhone.
I opened Twitter using a bookmark I added to my Home Screen - why is Control Panel for Twitter not working?
Safari doesn't currently allow browser extensions to run in Home Screen Web Apps. Open Safari then navigate to Twitter normally.
You can use the Shortcuts app to create your own shortcut to open Twitter in Safari. For an example, watch this video of setting up a Twitter shortcut on iPhone.
This is a Safari feature we have no control over - to get rid of it, you have to uninstall the official "X" app.
Support
For updates and support follow, Tweet or DM @ControlPanelFT.
If you've found an issue, would like to contribute code or a translation for a new language, or just want to view the source, visit the GitHub repository.
Tip
If you find one of the free versions of Control Panel for Twitter useful and can afford to, a tip to help fund its development and the responsive maintenance I aim to provide would be most appreciated. If not, no worries – enjoy!